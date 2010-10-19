Nexstar Doubles '101' Promo Spots

Nexstar Broadcasting Group has expanded the "101 Reasons TV Advertising Works" campaign it launched a year ago, more than doubling the number of promotional spots it's providing its stations. Nexstar is also giving stations "full promotional tool kits to create custom, hyper-local targeted promotional messages featuring testimonials from clients describing the value they have garnered from local television advertising."

Nexstar launched the "101 Reasons" campaign last October, with 39 promotional spots produced for the Nexstar stations in its 34 markets. Nexstar is adding 42 spots to the promo mix. The group reports a nearly 10% increase in gross local revenues since launching the campaign.

Chairman/CEO/President Perry Sook has long made a case for local television's effectiveness in matching marketers with viewers. "Our stations are more effective than ever before in illustrating the benefits of local television as the advertising platform that consistently delivers the best results," he said. "Our forward thinking campaign clearly brings forth the compelling results and value of local television advertising. In doing so, we helped hundreds of local businesses offset the impact of the challenging economic climate by demonstrating how local television was the most effective method for companies to connect with local customers."