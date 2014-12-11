Nexstar, Dish Ink Retrans Deal

The third extension proved to be the charm as Nexstar Broadcasting Group reached a new retransmission-consent deal with Dish Network.

The agreement, financial terms of which were not disclosed, covers 60 network affiliated and local stations in 46 markets. The pact, announced Wednesday night around 10 p.m. ET, ensured there would be no disruption in service for Dish subscribers relative to the attendant stations, which include affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, The CW, and Telemundo.

The parties' contract was originally set to expire on Dec. 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. A second extension was granted through Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m., before Nexstar pushed a new deadline until Wednesday at the aforementioned time.

