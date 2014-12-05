Nexstar, Dish Face Midnight Contract Expiration

Add Nexstar Broadcasting Group to the list of programmers facing disconnection from Dish Network.

The station group said Dish subscribers in 60 markets could lose network and local programming as the contract expires Friday night at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

Nexstar said it has been negotiating with Dish for over a month and remains hopeful that a renewal can be struck. Nexstar stations offer a broad array of content via affiliate deals with NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, MyNetworkTV, The CW, Telemundo, Bounce TV, Me-TV and LATV as well as local news and other programming produced specifically for local communities.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.