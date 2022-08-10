Nexstar Digital Launches ‘The Hill’ Streaming Channel on Plex

The Hill, the Washington, D.C. digital news operation acquired last year for $130 million, by Nexstar Media, has launched a streaming channel on Plex.

The Hill TV features a morning show, Rising, interviews with lawmakers, extended stories about issues and legislation, summits and policy round tables and series including Changing America, which looks at topics including respect, sustainability and well-being.

The channel will also have local political programs, including highlights from Sunday talk shows produced by Nexstar stations.

“The Hill’s objective is to bring free, trusted, and non-biased information about politics and policy to more Americans,” said Jason Jedlinski, general manager of The Hill. “In a time of increasing polarization and diminishing trust in media, we’re proud to provide a clear alternative for news and information to viewers, and a powerful opportunity to advertisers.”

In addition to its stations and The Hill, Nexstar owns the NewsNation cable news network.

Plex features 50,000 free TV programs, and movies, live shows and sports and music that streams to 180 countries.

“Our mission is to have the best free-to-watch live TV channel lineup available today with content and brands that appeal to large and diverse audiences,” said Shawn Eldridge, VP, strategic alliances and content at Plex. “By adding a partner like Nexstar Digital with The Hill TV live channel, and its unmatched reputation for delivering premium unbiased news and content, we’re one step closer to achieving our goal.” ■