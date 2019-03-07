Nexstar Chief Sook Donates $100,000 to Broadcasters Foundation

Perry Sook, founder/chairman/president/CEO of Nexstar Media Group, was honored with the Golden Mike Award at the Plaza in New York March 6. The Broadcasters Foundation of America, which helps broadcasters in acute need, gives out the award. Addressing the gathering, Sook announced that he and his wife, Sandy, are donating $100,000 to the Broadcasters Foundation.

“Money is one of the ways I can say thank you to employees for a job well done,” said Sook. “Sandy and I say thank you to the Broadcasters Foundation for a job well done.”

Nexstar has 174 stations.

Craig Melvin, news anchor of Today and anchor at MSNBC, hosted the Golden Mike event. Musical duo Sugarland performed.

Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO, was among those saluting Sook before the winner got onstage. Sook is “more than just a broadcaster with a handsome face and a great tan,” quipped Smith.

Employees at Nexstar’s own WMBB in Panama City were assisted by the Broadcasters Foundation after Hurricane Michael struck the region last fall.

Sook was a key figure in TV stations extracting retransmission revenue from MVPDs. Sook said initiatives such as advertising platform TIP (TV Interface Practices) and ATSC 3.0 may similarly spell out significant revenue for local broadcast. “I’m hopeful, extremely hopeful these initiatives continue to develop and bear fruit and be seen as future watershed events for our industry,” he said.

Sook said his Golden Mike honor is really a reflection of Nexstar’s 9,200 employees. “When you honor me, you are honoring all of us,” he said.