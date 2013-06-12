NewTek Upgrades TriCaster 40

In an example of how lower cost production tools for live

streaming TV are seeing significant improvements, NewTek has launched the next-generation

of its entry-level TriCaster 40.





The new HD multicamera video production studio system offers

a number of features that were once limited to much more expensive productions,

the company notes, including customizable animated transitions, network-style

titles and graphics and improved file interoperability.





"Our next-generation TriCaster 40 gives the most

budget-conscious storytellers a whole new class of professional tools, which if

purchased individually, would each cost far more than the TriCaster 40 itself,"

said Dr. Andrew Cross, CTO at NewTek in a statement. "This means that financial

limitations no longer hamper creative storytelling. Anyone can use TriCaster 40

to turn a live event into a video production that rivals the pristine look of a

network broadcast."





Existing U.S. TriCaster 40 customers can purchase the

TriCaster 40 version 2 software immediately for the $995 manufacturer's

suggested retail price. Between now and July 12, 2013, TriCaster 40 systems can

be purchased for $4,995, with the option to upgrade to version 2 software for

$995.





Starting on July 12, all TriCaster 40 systems

will include the version 2 software and be priced at $5,995.