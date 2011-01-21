NewTek to Stream ESPN Winter X Games

ESPN will be using NewTek's TriCaster portable live production system to produce and stream live extensive coverage of the ESPN Winter X Games 15 between January 27th and 30th.

TriCaster will be used to both stream the action to video screens at various locations in Aspen during the event and to provide a HD live stream to Facebook.com/xgames for anyone not attending the event.

Last July, during the Summer X Games in Los Angeles, ESPN used TriCaster to produce some 446,398 streams that garnered 2,253,380 viewer minutes and 124,776 unique viewers.

TriCaster allows users to simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets and can inserting clips, titles and motion graphics.