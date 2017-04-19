Newsy, Verizon Cloud Video Unit Expand OTT Partnership

Verizon Digital Media Services, the cloud video unit of Verizon, said it has expanded a deal with Newsy that will enable publishers to weave in content from the OTT-delivered news service that’s tailored for younger audiences.

The new deal, they said, will make select video content from Newsy available to VDMS Uplynk Video Streaming services customers.

VDMS said it has powered the streaming and syndication of linear and on-demand video content for Newsy since 2016.



