Newsy Taps Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS) announced Oct. 19 that it has been tapped by Scripps-owned online video news network Newsy to deliver both linear and VOD content for the OTT service.

“Verizon Digital Media Services has proven that it has the technical expertise and scale to deliver content that Newsy needs to power our fast-growing linear and on-demand video offering,” said Newsy GM Blake Sabatinelli in a statement. “With millions of hours of content delivered monthly, Verizon provides our advertisers with the ability to reach our audience quickly and effectively.”

Newsy is using VDMS’ Uplynk Video Streaming service and Edgecast Content Delivery Network services, which cover the ingest, encoding and delivery of video across devices and allows Newsy to be accessed via Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV and Sling TV. Newsy users currently average about an hour per session on the company’s linear channels, and the company expects to pass a billion video views by the end of the year.

“Newsy is an innovative platform that brings millennials the news that they crave, and our service helps ensure that Newsy’s content is accessible to that audience on the devices they use most,” said VDMS president Ralf Jacob. “We take pride in offering a platform that can deliver VOD and linear content anytime and anywhere, while also streamlining the process for our most important partners like Newsy.”