Newsmax TV Reaches Dish Deal

Conservative news/information network Newsmax TV has reached a carriage deal with Dish Network, Newsmax Media announced Wednesday.

The service, which earlier this month reached a carriage deal with DirecTV, will be available to Dish subscribers when it soft launches June 16, said network officials. In addition to securing the main satellite television providers, Newsmax TV also plans a major OTT platform rollout, with penetration estimated in excess of 100 million iOS and Android smart devices.

The network will initially offer nine hours of live programming featuring independent news with a mainstream conservative tilt, as well as lifestyle content for its target audience of baby boomers in the areas of health, finance, and personal well-being.

