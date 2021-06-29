Newsmax Adds Eric Bolling to Lineup

Conservative-leaning cable news network Newsmax has signed former Fox News personality Eric Bolling as a guest host.

Bolling, who left Fox News in 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations, will serve as a guest host at Newsmax beginning June 27. Bolling is slated to host a new show in July, although no specific details were available.

“Eric Bolling is a consummate media professional who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions, get provocative answers and challenge establishment thinking,” Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said in a statement. “His background in business and politics separates him from the competition.”

Added Bolling: “Like myself, Newsmax is concerned with the direction that Big Tech and Big Corporate Media have taken journalism and our nation. I’m excited to join an organization that delivers programming you can trust.”