NewsHour to Cover Judiciary Impeachment Hearing Live

PBS NewsHour will provide live, anchored, coverage of the House Judiciary's Committee's first impeachment hearing Dec. 4. The coverage will be gavel-to-gavel online on the NewsHour digital and social platforms.

The broadcast coverage will not be repeated on-air, according to a NewsHour spokesperson, but NewsHour's evening broadcast will include highlights from the day's hearing. They were checking on press time whether the hearing would be broadcast in prime on the WORLD noncom digital news subchannel, as was the Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings.

A spokesperson for NewsHour producing station WETA Washington said they did not think the station planned to re-air the Dec. 4 hearing in prime time, as it did with the House intelligence Committee impeachment hearings.

NewsHour coverage begins at 10 a.m., anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, with reporting from correspondents Lisa Desjardins (Capitol Hill), White House (White House), and Nick Schifrin (foreign affairs and defense).

The Judiciary Committee is taking a deep dive into the legal underpinnings of impeachment and invited the President and/or his lawyers to attend, which they pointedly declined to do.

The President suggested in a tweet that part of the reason was bad timing, but the fact that he was still calling the impeachment effort a "hoax" also suggested the White House would continue its practice of not cooperating:

[embed]https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1201532174190571520[/embed]

The hearing is entitled "The Impeachment Inquiry Into Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment," in which the committee plans to look into the "historical and constitutional basis for impeachment."