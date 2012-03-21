News Synergy Apps Expand Reach

Weather Central, Adpay and Inergize Digital have announced that they've signed deals with another 22 media companies for their News Synergy white label app solution that delivers locally-branded content to mobile devices.

The new deals include agreements with 16 companies that own TV stations.

"Weather Central, Adpay and Inergize Digital clients now offer 258 News Synergy mobile apps in the Apple App Store, SM and Android Market," said Jason Gould, senior VP and general manager at Inergize Digital. "Media companies have quickly adopted News Synergy due to its exclusive local branding, local control, continuous innovation and highly targeted local and national revenue. We have clients in small markets generating $6,000 a quarter with large markets well into the six figures."

New TV clients for the app include: Bahakel Communications' WCCB-TV; Bay City Television's XETV-TV; Calkins Media's WWSB-TV; Cedar Rapids Television Company's KCRG-TV; Diversified Communications' WABI-TV and WCJB-TV; Intermountain West Communications' KPVI-TV, KRNV-TV and KSNV-TV; JW Broadcasting's KMIZ-TV; Max Media's KULR-TV; Morris Multimedia's WDEF-TV and WTVQ-TV; National Communications' KVHP-TV; New Vision Television Group's WIAT-TV; Newport Television's KLRT-TV, KOKI-TV, KTVX-TV, WHAM-TV, WOAI-TV, WSYR-TV and WTEV-TV; News-Press & Gazette's KPSP-TV; Red River Broadcasting's KDLT-TV; Schurz Communications' KYTV-TV, KSPR-TV, WDBJ-TV, WSBT-TV and KWCH-TV; and WestStar TV's CITN-TV.

The News Synergy app product offers a complete mobile distribution solution for the delivery of videos, news, weather, sports, politics, classifieds and other content to Apple and Google Android mobile devices.

It also offers integrated interactive weather radar, searchable classifieds and features for social media and geo-located advertising.