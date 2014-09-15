News Roundup IV #IBC2014

As the IBC show hits the home stretch, here’s another roundup of news snippets from Amsterdam.

-A+E Networks and Cisco Systems said they have integrated and tested Nielsen ID3 tagging to track viewing patterns for mobile screen services. Cisco noted that its D9036 broadcast encoder has been enhanced to deliver Nielsen ID3 tagging, having previously released that capability on its Videoscape AnyRes Live software encoders. A+E Networks is introducing ID3 tagging to support viewer measurement on PCs, tablets and smartphones.

