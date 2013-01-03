News-Press & GazetteRenews Internet Broadcasting Deal

Internet Broadcasting has renewed its agreement to provide digital publishing, content and advertising services and technology to the News Press & Gazette Company.

Under newly expanded agreement, Internet Broadcasting will provide services to all of the News Press & Gazette's television stations, including company's recently acquired KEYT in Santa Barbara, California, and KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri.

"IB's service and innovation help drive the success of our digital businesses," noted David Bradley, chairman and CEO of the News-Press & Gazette. "It was an easy decision for us to expand the relationship to include our new properties."