News-Press & Gazette Grants Dish Extension

Dish Network has been granted a brief reprieve in its retransmission consent negotiations with News-Press & Gazette, as the broadcaster has extended its deal with the satellite giant until Thursday at 4 p.m. PT.

Dish Network’s retrans deal with NPG’s 16 stations in seven states originally was set to expire at 6 p.m. Feb. 23. But in a tweet on Tuesday night, Mark Danielson, the general manager of NPG’s ABC affiliate in Santa Barbara, Calif. (KEYT-TV) said carriage was extended.

