NEWS 14 Carolina Selects FOR-A Chroma Keyers

The 24-hour cable news network News 14 Carolina has acquired FOR-A's HD/SD chroma keyer solution, the FOR-A

MBP-100CK. The product can be networked, which allows the North Carolina channel to simplify news production by operating the chroma keyers located in various newsrooms around the state remotely from its central Raleigh production facility.

Dawson Heath, broadcast engineer at the North Carolina channel noted in a statement that the ability to network and operate the chroma keyers remotely was a key factor in the purchase. "We have various newsrooms around the state and we do much of our work out of the Raleigh facility so the remote access to the FOR-A chroma keyer functions provides us with a big advantage over using other products," Heath explained.

Prior to the acquisition of the FOR-A MBP-100CK product, the engineers could adjust the cameras remotely but not the keyers, which correct the color balance and imaging. "Now if something changes with the lighting and the key is off, we have the ability to remotely adjust the key via a desktop application until we're satisfied," Heath said.