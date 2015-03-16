NewBay Media Reorganizes Television Sector

NewBay Media has realigned its television sector to enhance coverage across all platforms for Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next TV and Ratings Intelligence.

Under the reorganization, Melissa Grego will transition from B&C editor-in-chief to consulting editor, where she will continue to write her B&C column Mel’s Diner as well as blog for the site. She will also produce NewBay events, including B&C’s Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of… event series and Next TV Summit & Expo, as well as represent the brand at conferences and events. Grego is launching her own company, focusing on projects for women in business.

“Leading B&C as the editor-in-chief has been the privilege of my career. The entire B&C team inspires me every single day,” said Grego. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with my NewBay and B&C colleagues as I chart a new adventure with a special focus on projects that promote gender diversity.”

In addition, Mark Robichaux, formerly editor-in-chief of B&C and more recently Multichannel News, will serve as the editorial director for all of the TV sector brands. Dade Hayes, currently executive editor at B&C, will become editor of the brand, assuming Grego’s day-to-day responsibilities. Kent Gibbons and Jeff Baumgartner will helm Multichannel News and Next TV, respectively. Hayes, Gibbons and Baumgartner will report to Robichaux.

“We have a tremendous team in place,” said Robichaux, “one that not only honors the legacy and vision of the well-established B&C and Multichannel News titles, but one that also has the talent to lead the market into the future with newer brands such as Next TV and Ratings Intelligence. Our commitment to the television industry expands further through our digital, social, event, and research capabilities.”

Louis Hillelson, VP and group publisher of NewBay’s TV sector added: “We are thrilled that Melissa will continue to contribute her considerable skills to B&C and our events as she begins her own business. I am looking forward to working with both Mark and Melissa in their new roles, and offering even more opportunities for our readers, attendees, and marketing partners.”

“This new approach to content perfectly positions NewBay Media’s Television Sector to grow our extensive digital, social, live event, and print coverage,” stated Steve Palm, CEO, NewBay Media. “With unified editorial leadership across B&C, Multichannel News, Next TV, and Ratings Intelligence, we will be better able to increase the unique analysis, opinion, and perspective that we are known for, and provide even deeper coverage of the dynamic changes and opportunities affecting the TV market.”