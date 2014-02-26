NewBay Media To Produce 'Official SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Show Daily'

NewBay Media, the publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable, has been selected to produce the Official SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Daily for the group’s event in Denver from Sept. 22-25.

A new edition of the Official SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Daily will be published on each of the three days that the exhibit floor is open in the Denver Convention Center, providing show information, exhibitor news and industry analysis. It will be distributed throughout the exhibit floor, at registration desks and to rooms in the primary Expo hotels. Moreover, digital versions of all three dailies will be distributed to NewBay Media’s extensive lists of television professionals and be available for viewing throughout the year.

The agreement with SCTE continues NewBay Media’s growing franchise that produces show dailies and guides for some of the most influential trade shows around the globe, notably the International CES, the NAB Show, InfoComm, ISE and The Cable Show.

“We are honored that SCTE has chosen us to produce the Official SCTE Cable-Tec Show Daily,” said Louis Hillelson, VP, group publisher for NewBay Media’s Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable. “Our proven expertise at producing successful show dailies, combined with our 24/7, 365-day coverage of the cable telecommunications industry, makes us the ideal publishers to partner with SCTE on the Daily, and I am excited to work with them and to offer attendees and exhibitors this new service.”

Noted SCTE marketing VP Bill Schankel: “By partnering with Multichannel News, we are able to provide additional show coverage benefits to not only the attendees and exhibitors, but also to the SCTE membership.”

The Official SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Daily will provide the most direct way of reaching attendees each day of Cable-Tec Expo. With three at-show editions that cover late-breaking news printed each night of the show, marketers can keep their messages in front of hard-to-reach attendees to drive interest to their booths. They can also draw attention to new product offerings and show specials, while increasing brand visibility and generating leads for sales teams, dealer networks, and distribution partners.

More information about the event is available at http://expo.scte.org. Those seeking advertising information about the Official SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Daily should contact Jason Greenblatt at 917-281-4726 or jgreenblatt@nbmedia.com. Editorial queries should be directed to Mike Demenchuk at 917-281-4712 or mdemenchuk@nbmedia.com.