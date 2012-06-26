NewBay Media Announces OTT Event in San Francisco

NewBay Media, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, has announced the launch of Next TV - an entirely new brand focused on business opportunities in over-the-top and digital video - and highlighted by a new event, called the "Next TV Summit," which will take place at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco on Sept. 20th, 2012.

"Next TV will leverage the significant resources and reputation of B&C and Multichannel News, while having its own voice and point of view," says Steve Palm, President & CEO of NewBay Media. "These new offerings fulfill a commitment we have made to deliver unparalleled news, information, and resources to the entire spectrum of TV professionals."

The "Next TV Summit" will follow the format of B&C's and Multichannel News' other popular events and feature keynote interviews and panels with the brightest minds in the industry from the most innovative companies. The event will also feature exhibitors, ad agencies, venture capitalists, apps developers, and programmers in the OTT and digital video space. Speakers will provide insights on the current state of the industry, future business models, and advice on how to overcome today's challenges in engaging audiences on new platforms.

"Innovative content deals are happening every day across new platforms, and this growth will continue in the foreseeable future," says Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publishing Director, Broadcasting & Cable/Multichannel News. "Media and Entertainment executives, technology companies, new platform companies, and app developers are looking for a place to learn, network, and understand the growth opportunities and challenges. ‘Next TV Summit' will bring all the key players together in a one-day event in San Francisco to uncover the opportunities, while the eNewsletter and the Guide keep the conversation going all-year long."