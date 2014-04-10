NewBay Media Acquires Ratings Intelligence

Broadening its portfolio, NewBay Media has acquired television research and analysis firm Ratings Intelligence.

With the acquisition, NewBay Media, the publisher of Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable, affirms its commitment to content quality and to providing unique access to data-driven research reports to assist readers in their daily decision-making.

New York-based Ratings Intelligence provides its subscribers with daily television research reports contextualizing audience data. NewBay’s editorial resources and acumen will enable the company to expand its commitment to producing independent analysis and intelligence for the industry.

Subscribers to Ratings Intelligence, whose client base includes executives at The Walt Disney Co., Discovery Communications, Warner Bros., CBS News and National Geographic, receive an incisive summary of the day’s vital information. The written reports are flanked by supporting tables and charts, generated by Ratings Intelligence’s visualization technology that enables readers to digest the key insights.

“We continue to move forward in our goal to serve our markets as comprehensively as possible,” said NewBay Media CEO Steve Palm in announcing the deal. “The addition of Ratings Intelligence immediately strengthens our ability to serve the television production community and also opens up the door to future data research possibilities for our music, Pro AV, consumer electronic and education audiences.”

Note Multichannel News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux: “We welcome the Ratings Intelligence team to NewBay and look forward to working with them on the expansion of the audience analysis they have been doing for subscribers. I am thrilled that this valuable research tool will now be part of NewBay, and am looking forward to working with the Ratings Intelligence team.”

Reese Kennedy, Ratings Intelligence’s CEO, operations and subscriber relationships, will remain with the company as it is integrated into NewBay.

