New York Next on Layer3 TV’s Launch List

Layer3 TV, the Denver-based next-gen cable operator, confirmed that it’s preparing to take a bite out of the Big Apple.

“We are going to be coming next to New York City and to the New York region,” Jeff Binder, the company’s CEO, said in a discussion with Layer3 TV’s Eric Kuhn that was streamed Monday on Facebook Live in conjunction with the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado

FierceCable reported in May that Layer3 TV was making plans to launch in New York.

Layer3 TV has not announced when it will launch services in the New York region, but the move will likely put the MVPD in direct competition there with pay-TV providers that include Verizon Communications, RCN Corp., Charter Communications (via its acquisition of Time Warner Cable), and Altice USA, which delivers service under the “Optimum” brand in the former Cablevision Systems territories.

