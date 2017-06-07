New York Mayor Offers Help in Charter Strike Talks

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was willing to offer his assistance to help end the months-long strike by Charter Communications technicians in the New York metro area, adding that with a CEO who raked in $98 million in compensation in 2016 alone, there is no lack of resources to at least approach the workers’ demands.

About 1,800 Charter workers in New York and New Jersey who are members of Local 3 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers went on strike in March. Charter has claimed that it offered employees a generous package, including compensation increases and “robust” health and retirement benefits. The union has countered that the company wants to stop contributing to workers’ pension and health plans.

On the “Mondays with the Mayor” segment on Monday night’s “Road to City Hall" program on Charter’s NY 1 network, de Blasio offered to “step in” and help move negotiations forward.

(Photo via Kevin Case's Flickr. Image taken on June 7, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)