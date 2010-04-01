New Vision Deals KBNZ Bend

Central Oregon Cable Advertising (COCA) has acquired

KBNZ Bend from New Vision Television. New Vision owns CBS affiliate KOIN

Portland and sends its program feed to KBNZ.

The acquisition was previously reported on

OregonMediaCentral.com (OMC). COCA is owned by Bend

Cable, reports OMC, and is a sister company to BendBroadband, Central

Oregon's main cable and high-speed internet provider.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. New Vision did not

return a call at presstime.

Bend,

which is DMA #189, is dominated by News Press & Gazette, which owns the

NBC, Fox and CW affiliate. Chambers Communications owns ABC affiliate KOHD.

The NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates made up 99% of the 2008

revenue in Bend,

according to BIA/Kelsey.