New Vision Deals KBNZ Bend
Central Oregon Cable Advertising (COCA) has acquired
KBNZ Bend from New Vision Television. New Vision owns CBS affiliate KOIN
Portland and sends its program feed to KBNZ.
The acquisition was previously reported on
OregonMediaCentral.com (OMC). COCA is owned by Bend
Cable, reports OMC, and is a sister company to BendBroadband, Central
Oregon's main cable and high-speed internet provider.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. New Vision did not
return a call at presstime.
Bend,
which is DMA #189, is dominated by News Press & Gazette, which owns the
NBC, Fox and CW affiliate. Chambers Communications owns ABC affiliate KOHD.
The NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates made up 99% of the 2008
revenue in Bend,
according to BIA/Kelsey.
