New Video Discovery Platform FEM Is Launched

Two former Google executives and an expert in neuroeconomics have founded a new company that is developing video discovery technologies using big data and content analysis to deliver recommendations.

The co-founders are Rachel Payne, CEO and Natasha Mohanty, VP of technology, both of whom come from Google, and Dr. Meghana Bhatt who will be VP of data science.

“Our inspiration to start FEM inc. is driven by the opportunity to serve audiences better by creating a video discovery platform that showcases the video content they care about most in that moment and helping viewers discover new video content they didn’t even know they wanted,” Payne said in a statement. “We focus on what really resonates with viewers and anticipate their underlying needs. This drives deeper audience engagement for our partners and an empowering experience for the viewer — all within an environment that enhances a brand’s value.”

Before co-founding FEM inc., Payne was principal of Google Global Strategic Alliances.

Bhatt consults with the Human Neuroimaging Laboratory of Virginia Tech.

Mohanty had led engineering teams on Google Search, and content recommendations and personalization at Google News and Google+.

As part of the launch the company also lined up an advisory board that includes Geraldine Laybourne, founder and CEO of Oxygen Media; Ravi Jain, VP, engineering for applications and experiences at Motorola Mobility, Pat Mitchell, chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Loreen Arbus, former senior VP of programming for Showtime.