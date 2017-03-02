New Streaming Net to Focus on eSports

Cinedigm and The Wham Network are teaming on a new 24/7 streaming network focused on the hot eSports sector.

The network, slated for launch in Q3 2017 and to also focus on the “gaming lifestyle,” will be offered on a variety of mobile devices, gaming consoles and other TV-connected OTT devices. The companies said they are also in talks to get distribution with “skinny bundle providers” as well as cable operators.

Wham said it has more than 20 original series slated for production, and is targeting at least 160 hours of original programming in 2017. Shows and series will include eSports industry news, celebrity gaming and documentaries and reality/gaming competitions, and some live event coverage. It’s also set to host Button Mash Live, a gaming festival in Los Angeles set for this October.



