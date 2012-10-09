New Slingbox Sprays Full HD, Personal Media Everywhere

EchoStar's Sling Media is launching its first new Slingbox hardware since 2008, featuring an unusual industrial design, support for 1080p "full" HD and the ability to fling personal photos and video to TVs, tablets, PCs and smartphones over the Internet.

The company is introducing two revamped Slingbox models, slated to go on sale Oct. 14: The Slingbox 500 (pictured above), with a list price of $300; and the Slingbox 350, listed at $180.

Both products support up to full 1080p HD-quality streaming of live or recorded TV programming and Ethernet connectivity. In addition, the 500 -- which looks like a conventional set-top box that has been twisted in half -- includes HDMI inputs and outputs, plus dual-band Wi-Fi.

