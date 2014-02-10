New Nielsen Service Links Local Ratings and Consumer Purchases

Nielsen said it has created a new service that combines local TV stations’ viewing data with that of purchase activity in more than 40 categories, including automotive, retail shopping and grocery sales.

Nielsen's Local Buyer Reach is the first such offering to link what viewers watch in all 210 designated market areas with online and offline buying activity from anonymized, privacy-protected credit card and auto registration data, Nielsen said. Nielsen’s watch and buy business segments are the biggest measurers of TV watching and consumer purchases. The new service will let Nielsen-client TV stations demonstrate the buying power of their viewers, Nielsen said.

“Local Buyer Reach gives stations the ability to demonstrate the buying behavior of their local TV audiences and demonstrate the value of that audience to their advertisers,” said Matt O’Grady, executive VP and managing director, local media, Nielsen, in a release today. “By connecting the industry standard for audience measurement with such granular consumer data, clients will be able to prove their ability to reach highly desirable spenders by daypart, program, and specific market. We are pleased that our investment and effort to provide excellence in local television measurement and insights has led to the development of Local Buyer Reach.”

