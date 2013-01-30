New Mexico PBS Adds Snell Kahuna
Snell has announced that New Mexico PBS is
using a Kahuna SD/HD multi-format production switcher in its new HD production
control room and studio located at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Jim
Gale, director of engineering and operations at New Mexico PBS noted in a
statement that they selected the Kahuna after a thorough evaluation of various
switchers because of customer care, the quality of its video production, ease
of use and reliability.
"At
a facility like ours, it is important to invest in both a product and company
that will be around for the next 15 years," he noted.
In
addition, the staff at New Mexico PBS relies heavily on Kahuna's chroma key and
on the four two-channel DVEs built into the system to add complex effects and
elements into their productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.