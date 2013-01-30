New Mexico PBS Adds Snell Kahuna

Snell has announced that New Mexico PBS is

using a Kahuna SD/HD multi-format production switcher in its new HD production

control room and studio located at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.





Jim

Gale, director of engineering and operations at New Mexico PBS noted in a

statement that they selected the Kahuna after a thorough evaluation of various

switchers because of customer care, the quality of its video production, ease

of use and reliability.





"At

a facility like ours, it is important to invest in both a product and company

that will be around for the next 15 years," he noted.





In

addition, the staff at New Mexico PBS relies heavily on Kahuna's chroma key and

on the four two-channel DVEs built into the system to add complex effects and

elements into their productions.

