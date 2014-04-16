New Media Player To Join Sony’s 4K Lineup

Sony updated the rollout plans for its new Ultra HD/4K TV lineup Tuesday and will look to bridge the 4K content gap with a new media player, a bigger content library, and access to Netflix’s budding lineup of 4K streaming titles.

As a follow-on to its original $700 4K media player, Sony’s new model, dubbed the FMP-X10, will provide access to hundreds of titles from Sony’s Video Unlimited 4K download library, including movies such as American Hustle and episodes of NBC’s The Blacklist, and will be able to stream 4K content from Netflix, including season two of House of Cards. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that it had begun to offer those titles as well as some nature documentaries in the Ultra HD format.

The new Sony 4K Media Player, compatible with Sony-made Ultra HD sets, will come with 1 terabyte of storage. Sony hasn’t announced a price, but said the new player will be available for purchase this summer.

