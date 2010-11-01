The New Math of Social Media Research

RELATED: Media Companies' Social Problem

Faced with the challenge of tracking and analyzing billions

of posts, blogs, tweets and other social media artifacts, companies are

increasingly turning to a handful of major providers of social media tracking

services that use sophisticated software systems based on cutting edge math to

crunch through massive amounts of data each day.

Some of computer tracking system are already producing

important practical insights into social media conversations that major media

companies and the Hollywood studios are using to promote new films and

programs. "In the movie industry our clients are already amazingly astute in

using our services," notes Jennifer Zeszut, chief social strategist at Lithium

Social Media Monitoring, which works with a number of studios. Based on the

social media conversations "they can tell four weeks out if something is going

to be a big hit and if it doesn't look good four weeks out, they are putting an

amazing amount of effort into changing the course of events. It is pretty

amazing how predictive some of these tools have become."

As time goes by, these insights could become even more

valuable, potentially becoming the basis for improved strategies for promoting

new shows or network programming.

Melyssa Plunkett-Gomez, VP of sales and business development

at Crimson Hexagon, says that they worked with a client to analyze a new one

hour U.S. network show. The show received huge critical acclaim when the pilot

was screened in May, but opened with poor ratings and was quickly cancelled in

the fall.

In tracking social media chat about the show, they found

that it had attracted very positive comments but not a lot of conversation, she

notes. "One of the things that this customer learned was that if they had real

time data, they could have made investments to help build the conversation and

awareness of what was a really good show," she says.

Winning Combos

Over time, providers are also hoping to more closely

integrate this social media data with TV ratings and other more traditional

metrics. "It is very important to look at everything in an integrated

fashion-you can't just look at things in different silos-and we're spending a

lot of time blending data from other sources, like Nielsen's ratings" with the

work they do tracking social media, notes Pete Blackshaw executive VP of

digital strategic services at NM Incite, a joint venture between Nielsen and McKinsey

& Company.

Such efforts could provide researchers with a much wider

look at a show's performance and provide networks with a way to sell both a

show's ratings and its audience engagement. Zeszut notes, for example, that

ratings and the amount of social media activity aren't always related.

"One client of ours, Disney, was shocked to see how they're

different than the official Nielsen rating" was from the amount of activity the

shows were getting in social media space, she says. "They were able to use that

to win advertising deals [with companies] that were looking to connect with a

very young social media crowd."

At the moment, however, social media researchers are still

struggling to solve a number of more basic problems.

Sifting Through A

Flood of Sentiment

One major issue is simply narrowing down the flood of

information. Scott Centurino, CEO of Crimson Hexagon, which works with such

companies as CNN, Dow Jones and a number of major broadcasters and agencies,

notes that anyone trying to track the reaction to the movie Catfish with a simple key word search would

find themselves crunching through a huge number irrelevant responses about

cooking catfish or going fishing.

Figuring out what the relevant results might mean is also

difficult. On the simplest level, many companies use social media tracking

services to see if their brands are being viewed positively or negatively by

consumers-something that is called sentiment analysis.

But this kind of analysis is complicated by the sarcasm,

irony, slang, abbreviations, emoticons, poor grammar and bad spelling that

widely appear in social media texts. "Computers have to take that very freeform

language and try to decide if it reflects a positive, negative or neutral

assessment of a brand," notes Zeszut.

To make that determination, social media tracking services draw

on a number of different types of research, including natural language

processing, advanced statistical techniques and semantic analysis.

Natural language processing, which grew out of work on such

areas as artificial intelligence and the automated computer translation of foreign

languages, uses complex algorithms to process and interpret texts so the

information can be automatically summarized and analyzed by computers.

Sematic analysis uses advanced math and algorithms to try to

uncover the meaning by tracking patterns of words. By breaking up the

underlying semantic structure of a sentence, the computer determines which of

the words expressing emotion are connected to the key word being tracked.

Companies like Lithium Social Media Monitoring, formerly

Scout Labs, use semantic analysis while Crimson Hexagon uses what it calls a statistical

approach.

Based on research developed by Gary King, a co-founder of

Crimson Hexagon and the director of Harvard University's Institute for

Quantitative Social Science, their software also uses proprietary algorithms to

track the statistical relationships and patterns between words but it relies on

users to determine if those relationships express a positive or negative

sentiment.

With their system, users are given a number of sample posts

and then the software uses their classification to analyze the rest of the

material, notes Centurino, who says this helps avoid them imposing their biases

on the analysis.

Dr. Nick Koudas, president and co-founder of Sysomos, notes

that their platform uses three approaches-natural language processing,

statistical and semantic tools and stresses that their product is able to

handling a large amount of international data. "You can crawl and collect data

from 186 languages in 1989 countries," says Koudas, a well-known researcher who

holds more than 20 patents.

Measuring ROI

Koudas adds that they will soon be introducing a new

product, Sysomos Audience that will help people to analyze the return on

investment they've achieved from social media. "It is important because it will

give our clients the means to say social media is important because this is the

ROI we've achieved by using this technology," Koudas notes.

As researchers work to improve their software, some users

stress the importance of being able to see how the system is analyzing results

so they can correct any errors that might lead to misinterpretations.

CNN, for example, used Crimson Hexagon for its coverage of

the State of the Union speech earlier this year and is using the social media

tracking service for its mid-term election coverage. While they've been very

happy with the results, Alex Wellen, senior executive producer, integrated

programming at CNN, stresses that "given the state of the technology you don't

want to take the data and just stick it into a machine and have it pop out all

the answers. As a news organization we owe it to our audience to play a role in

that analysis."

Companies also need to work especially hard to make sure

they follow up on whatever results they get. "It is not enough to simply give

people social media data, you have to understand how to make it actionable,"

notes Blackshaw. "If you are going to spend dollars on listening to social

media, you have to find a way for that information to bubble up through your

organization" so that it becomes more "strategically important" to the

company's efforts.