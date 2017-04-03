New Math: AOL + Verizon = Oath

Oath will be the new brand name of a unit of Verizon that will combine AOL with Yahoo, Business Insider first reported Monday.



Tim Armstrong, AOL’s CEO, soon followed by confirming word of the coming brand change, including the new logo, via Twitter, while also noting that more details will be revealed this summer:







Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017. pic.twitter.com/tM3Ac1Wi36

— Tim Armstrong (@timarmstrongaol) April 3, 2017





Verizon originally agreed to purchase Yahoo’s internet business last July for $4.83 billion, but the price on the pending deal was recently reduced by $350 million amid high-profile data breaches at Yahoo.



