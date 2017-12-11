New Gateway Speaks ‘Xfinity Design Language'

Comcast still uses third-party suppliers to build its devices, but a key focus of its consumer strategy hinges on the MSO’s own designs.

The xFi Advanced Gateway is no different, as it was created via an “Xfinity Design Language” that Comcast now uses to create a consistent look across its latest generation of customer-facing products.

That design language, Stirling said, brings visual cues and forms that extend across all of Comcast’s business and residential products, including everything from their finish and color to the materials that are used.

With respect to color, Comcast’s newest line of gateways and set-tops and video clients for its X1 platform share a similar grey, while many of its latest smart home products, including motion sensors, door sensors and touch pads, use an off-white that helps the devices blend in with walls.

Those designs aim to bring a pleasing aesthetic and create a form that links all of the products together, Comcast senior VP of devices and AI systems Fraser Stirling said.

That work has been getting noticed. Earlier this year, three products designed by Comcast won Red Dot Design Awards: the Xfinity XG1V4 (a 4K set-top box); the Xi5, and HDR-capable wireless set-top box); and a new, more compact voice remote called the XR15.