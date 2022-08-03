New Fox Distribution Deal With Fios Includes Fox Weather, Tubi

Fox said it reached a new multi-year distribution deal with Verizon that will add Fox Weather and Tubi to Verizon’s Fios TV platform.

The agreement extends the retransmission agreements for Fox’s TV stations in markets served by Fios including New York, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Fox News Media and Fox Sports channels will continue to be carried.

In addition, Fox Weather, launched last year as a streaming service, will be added to the Fios TV lineup. Tubi, acquired by Fox in 2020, also will be including on Fios set-top boxes and on other Fios platforms.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Fox is pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Verizon as we add Fox Weather and Tubi to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment available to Verizon’s subscribers,” said Michael Biard, president, operations and distribution, Fox Corporation. ■