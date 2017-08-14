New FCC Commissioner Carr Names Acting Staffers

Newly minted FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has named his "acting" staffers as he settles in.

Nirali Patel will be acting legal advisor for media, consumer protection and enforcement. She is being detailed from the Wireline Competition Bureau, where she is deputy chief of competition policy.

Kevin Holmes will be acting legal advisor for wireless and public safety. He is from the office of legislative affairs and before that was with the Wireless Bureau.

Nathan Eagan will be acting wireline legal advisor. He has been an advisor in the Telecommunications Access Policy Division of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

Natalie Martinez will be acting confidential assistant. She has been confidential assistant to the past three FCC general counsels, with Carr being the most recent.

Carr was sworn in Friday after being confirmed to finish out the term of former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, but did not also get a second, five-year term as Republicans had wanted.