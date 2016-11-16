New DJI Drones Geared Toward Broadcasters, Filmmakers

Burbank, Calif. — Drone manufacturer Nov. 15 unveiled its latest line-up of professional drones, with the Inspire 2 And Phantom 4 Pro models both geared toward filmmakers and broadcasters.

At an event on the Warner Bros. studio lot, drone operators used the drones to film a live, mock shootout between bank robbers and police, utilizing the drones’ advanced imaging systems, streaming using the 1080i50/720p60 broadcast standard, and new features like setting the drone’s route in advance.

Both drones include remotes with touch screen options, and a feature that brings the drones back to their initial launch point.

“Professional filmmakers and photographers always push to create images that have never been seen before, and DJI never stops trying to give them the tools to achieve their vision,” said DJI CEO and founder Frank Wang. “Our newest flight platforms and stabilized aerial cameras are smarter, faster and more powerful than ever before. We can’t wait to see how creators use Inspire 2 and Phantom 4 Pro to capture dazzling images.”

The Inspire 2, which starts at $2,999, has a top speed of 67 mph and a dual battery system that allows for a flight time of up to 27 minutes. A forward-facing camera gives the pilot a unique flight view for operators, while the camera operator can receive a separate feed from a Zenmuse camera mounted on the main gimbal. Inspire 2 can capture 5.2K video at 4.2 gbps and when recording 4K video (in H.264 and H.265), the bitrate is up to 100 mbps.

The Phantom 4 Pro, starting at $1,499, has a camera with a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor, and can capture slow-motion 4K video up to 60 frames per second. The Flight Autonomy feature can navigate and plan routes, and allows it to avoid obstacles in a sensing range up to 98 feet. The battery gives it up to 30 minutes of flight time, and the drone has a top speed of 45 mph.