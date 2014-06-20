New Comcast Tower Project Moves Ahead

Comcast’s new, taller technology-focused tower in downtown Philadelphia appears to be right on schedule, with the company confirming a report that it expects to break ground on it within the next month.

“You’ll start to see activity,” Comcast senior vice president, administration, Karen Buchholz, who is playing a pivotal role on the massive project, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The paper noted that excavators will start by digging a 30-foot-deep hole for the building’s foundation, and that it’ll be more than a year before work reaches the above-the-street level.

