New Cable Subs Gravitating to Broadband-Only Service

Highlighting the small but growing cord-cutting trend, the number of new cable subscribers requesting only Internet service is outpacing the number that are asking only for video service, a new study from mobile ad tech firm Marchex found.

The study, based on anonymous data from 500 randomly selected phone calls (out of a total of 4,000) placed by U.S. consumers to “leading” cable operators in 2014, found that 26% of those new customers asked for Internet service only. By comparison, video-only requests were at about 20%.

The study also found that nearly 40% of consumers asked providers about paying for specific channels, and that nearly half (47%) wanted premium programming, with HBO identified as the top requested premium channel.

