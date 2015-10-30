New Apple TV Hits Stores, Reviews Pour In

The new, more apps-focused Apple TV is hitting brick and mortar stores Friday, including Best Buy, MacMall and Target, which currently have “limited stock available,” according to 9to5 Mac.

Amazon has evidently moved ahead with its plan to stop selling the Apple TV and Google Chromecast adapter as part of its focus on platforms that “interact well” with its own streaming service.

When one searches for the Apple TV on Amazon, it pulls up a list of several other products, including Amazon’s own Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick, Sony's PlayStation TV device, the new Roku 4, the Netgear NeoTV Streaming Player, Slingbox models, and the Android TV-powered Nvidia Shield. When Chromecast is input into Amazon search, some related products do come up, including mini USB power cables for the adapters, “skins” for the new Chromecast model, and two books (yes, really) – Chromecast: A Beginner’s Guide for Easy Streaming Media Setup, and Chromecast: Go from Chromecast Beginner to Master in 1 Hour or Less.

