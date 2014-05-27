Nevion Launches New Tech Lab

Media transport technology provider Nevion has revamped its U.S. headquarters in California to include a technology lab and training facilities for its operations in the region.

The upgrade is part of a push by the vendor to expand its presence in the U.S.

“We’ve made significant investments at our California-based U.S. headquarters,” said Nevion CEO Geir Bryn-Jensen in a statement. “The implementation of a network-centric lab for testing, troubleshooting and pre-sales technology optimization, as well as facilities for comprehensive end user and partner training across all products reflects our expansion in the Americas.”