NeuLion Ups Streaming of College Basketball

NeuLion, Inc. announced that it had streamed over 400 live college basketball games in the first half of March and is expecting to stream a total of around 500 by the end of the month. Upcoming games include the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' (NAIA) Division I Men & Women's Basketball Championships, which NeuLion will begin streaming on March 16.

"College fans are passionate about following their school's basketball tourney exploits, and NeuLion gives colleges and athletic conferences the technology platform they need to seamlessly broadcast college events online," said Marc Sokol, NeuLion executive vice president of marketing and business development in a statement.

College basketball live events powered by NeuLion include audio streams of such top NCAA men's basketball teams as Duke and Ohio State and video streams of many conference tournaments and hundreds of other basketball games.

The company is also working to expand its live HD video streams and is working with both the University of Oregon and LSU to stream basketball and baseball in HD. So far, NeuLion has streamed more than 50 live games in HD during the 2010-11 college season.