NeuLion Nets New Tennis Channel Deal

NeuLion, a company that specializes in delivering live and on-demand video to Internet-connected devices, said it has signed a new multi-year deal with Tennis Channel.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but NeuLion said it and Tennis Channel have agreed to collaborate on expanding into new markets and to support additional devices.

NeuLion’s Digital Platform handles elements such as content ingestion, encoding, content security and monitoring.

The deal comes on the heels of their work on the 2015 French Open, which was supported by Tennis Channel’s authenticated TV Everywhere app for MVPD partners, and Tennis Channel Plus, a direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service that sells for $79.99 per year or $11.99 per month. Tennis Channel delivered more than 260 hours of coverage during the tournament.

