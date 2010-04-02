Networks Unveil iPad Applications

The highly-anticipated release of Apple's iPad is Saturday, Apr. 3 and networks are rapidly unveiling apps for the new device. Follow B&C's coverage of the rollout here.

Disney Unveils iPad App Slate

The Walt Disney Co. unveiled several applications for Apple's

forthcoming iPad featuring its television, film and publishing

properties, including an ABC Player App for watching shows like Lost.

Weather Channel Unveils iPad App

The Weather Channel is the latest media provider to unveil an App for the iPad. The

Weather Channel app includes an extensive map index, enhanced video

center and severe weather coverage alerts. Toyota is the app's sponsor.

It is currently available free at the online App Store.

NBA Puts Users ‘Courtside’ With iPad App

The National Basketball Association has pulled back the curtain on its

iPad application. Designed to be used while watching playoff games, the

"NBA Game Time: Courtside" app will give users access to stats and

details typically reserved for the courtside announcers.

MTV Networks Releasing Four iPad Apps

MTV Networks is releasing four applications to coincide with the launch of Apple's iPad tablet device. The apps feature content and branding from MTV and Nickelodeon with two other apps providing original games.

Discovery Creates ‘Mythbusters’ IPad App

Discovery Channel will have a presence on the Apple iPad on day one

with its Mythbusters application. Created in conjunction with developer

Phunware and based on the similar iPhone application, the app will cost

$4.99.