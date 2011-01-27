Networks Still Waiting In Canoe's Interactive Queue
Canoe Ventures has yet to fully enable Discovery Channel and NBC
Universal's Bravo and USA Network to execute interactive request for
information ads -- but they'll be going live with the RFI capability
within the next 90 days, along with History, according to Canoe CEO
David Verklin.
Verklin provided the update at the NATPE conference Wednesday in Miami, as reported by MediaPost.
Canoe, a joint venture of the six biggest U.S. cable operators, kicked off the RFI service last summer.
At the time it announced the participation of four programmers: Rainbow
Media, Comcast Networks, Discovery Channel and NBC Universal -- but
evidently only Comcast's E! and Style and Rainbow's AMC have been able
to run the RFI units so far.
To date, Canoe has run "several" RFI
campaigns, which are sold by the programmers, "but we are not citing
numbers at this time," Canoe vice president of marketing communications
David Grabert said.
