Networks Still Waiting In Canoe's Interactive Queue

Canoe Ventures has yet to fully enable Discovery Channel and NBC

Universal's Bravo and USA Network to execute interactive request for

information ads -- but they'll be going live with the RFI capability

within the next 90 days, along with History, according to Canoe CEO

David Verklin.

Verklin provided the update at the NATPE conference Wednesday in Miami, as reported by MediaPost.

Canoe, a joint venture of the six biggest U.S. cable operators, kicked off the RFI service last summer.

At the time it announced the participation of four programmers: Rainbow

Media, Comcast Networks, Discovery Channel and NBC Universal -- but

evidently only Comcast's E! and Style and Rainbow's AMC have been able

to run the RFI units so far.

To date, Canoe has run "several" RFI

campaigns, which are sold by the programmers, "but we are not citing

numbers at this time," Canoe vice president of marketing communications

David Grabert said.

Click here to read the full article at Multichannel.com.