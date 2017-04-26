Netgear Cable Modem Hit With Class Action Lawsuit

Netgear is facing a class action lawsuit centered on allegations that a DOCSIS 3.0 modem model from the vendor suffers from a “serious defect” that results in high spikes in network latency and degraded internet connections.

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe said it filed the suit April 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The suit is focused on the CM700, a DOCSIS 3.0-certified modem that uses the Intel Corp. Puma 6 chipset that can bond up to 32 downstream channels and up to eight upstream channels.

In response, a Netgear official said it’s the company’s policy to not provide public comment on pending litigation, “but for the sake of our customers, we would like them to know that we have full confidence in the CM700 cable modem.”

The suit against Netgear shares similarities with another class action filed against Arris that centers on the SURFboard SB6190, a D3.0 modem that also uses Intel silicon. Arris declined comment on the suit, but announced last year it was working with Intel on a firmware fix.



