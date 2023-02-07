Netflix's 'You' Returns: What's Premiering This Week (September 6-12)

Netflix's psychological drama series You highlights a light week of original show premieres during the week heading into the Super Bowl LVII.

You returns for its fourth season February 9 and once again follows the exploits bookstore manager turned professor Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, who travels to London under a new alias but suffering from the same obsessive and murderous impulses, according to Netflix. The first of two parts for season four debuts February 9, with the second half premiering March 9, according to the streamer.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 6 to February 12 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

February 7 -- History's Greatest Heists With Pierce Brosnan (documentary) -- History

February 7 – All That Breathes (documentary) – HBO

February 8 – Bill Russell: Legend (sports documentary) – Netflix

February 9 -- Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (documentary) -- Hulu

February 10 – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (animation) – Disney Channel

February 10 – Somebody I Used To Know (movie) – Prime Video

February 10 – Your Place or Mine (movie) – Netflix