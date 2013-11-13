Netflix's TV UI Gets a Facelift

Netflix has unleashed an overhaul to its interface for televisions that extends more uniform, feature rich capabilities to apps running on a many TV-linked devices, including select Roku boxes, smart TVs, Blu-ray players, and Playstation consoles and the Xbox 360.

The resulting makeover is "the biggest update in Netflix history to our TV experience," Netflix VP of product innovation Chris Jaffe wrote in a blog post about the upgrade, noting that the project was more than a year and a half in the making.

Netflix's experience on the TV screen is important in part because the "majority" of the 1 billion-plus hours the company's subscribers stream each month is delivered to a TV.



