Netflix, Verizon Ink Interconnection Agreement

It’s not the way Netflix prefers to do things, but the video streaming giant confirmed Monday that it has inked a direct interconnection deal with Verizon Communications, a paid peering deal that factors in about two months after Netflix and Comcast inked one of their own.

BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk broke the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Netflix spokesman Joris Evers later confirmed it on Twitter, noting that Netlfix has “reached an interconnect arrangement with VZ that we hope will improve performance for customers over the coming months.”

“We have reached a deal with Netflix to deliver improved service for our combined customers,” a Verizon spokesman confirmed via email.

