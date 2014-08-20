Netflix, TWC Strike Interconnection Deal

Netflix and Time Warner Cable confirmed that they have struck a paid interconnection deal, an agreement that follows similar, recent pacts that Netflix has reached with Comcast, Verizon Communications and, most recently, AT&T.

“We reached an agreement with Time Warner Cable in June and began the interconnection between our networks this month,” Netflix said in statement, confirming news first reported Tuesday by GigaOm. TWC issued a similar statement.

Once executed, the interconnection agreement should improve the quality of the Netflix streams that are delivered via TWC’s access network. Netflix, in its ISP Speed Index for the month of July, said TWC delivered an average Netflix streaming speed of 2.16 Mbps, ranking the MSO in sixth place among the major U.S. ISPs ranked by the streaming giant.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.