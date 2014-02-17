Netflix Traffic Surged During Debut Of ‘House Of Cards’ Season Two

Netflix doesn’t release streaming stats for individual shows, but Procera’s analysis of a slice of broadband traffic showed that the second season of original series House Of Cards got off to a healthy start when new episodes debuted on February 14.

“The initial day of viewing showed a huge uptick from season one,” Cam Cullen, Procera’s VP of global marketing, noted in this blog post, adding that the bandwidth management firm will have more data to share on House Of Cards-related traffic trends after the weekend.

Procera, which began to monitor Netlfix networks with the proper episode identification starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, said 16% of Netflix subscribers on an unidentified U.S.-based cable network streamed at least one episode of House Of Cards that day. That’s up from a mere 2% on a “similar sized network” last year over the entire weekend.

